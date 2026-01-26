Ernie Hudson reveals impressive workout regime as Ghostbusters star hits 80

Ernie Hudson has lifted the lid on his regular workout routine following his recent 80th birthday.

Appearing on Today on Monday (26 January), the Ghostbusters actor said that he does 100 pushups every day, as well as numerous squats and a plank to keep him fit.

”Ageing is inevitable, but in the meantime, let me do what I can do,” he explained, saying his focus later in life is now about maintaining flexibility.

“ I think the discipline that we put on ourselves, it reminds us that we're capable,” Hudson, who turned 80 in December, said. “So just being consistent is really important.”