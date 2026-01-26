Winter storm fern: Cop witnesses two crashes in just 30 seconds on icy roads

A cop witnessed two separate crashes on an interstate within 30 seconds of one another, as Winter Storm Fern continues to grip the US.

The powerful storm has battered much of the country, as snow, sleet and freezing rain have caused travel disruptions, frozen energy supplies and caused widespread power outages.

In Ohio, which saw record snowfall on Sunday (25 January), an officer from Ohio State Police watched two vehicles lose control in quick succession due to icy conditions, as captured in dashcam footage.

The first driver was uninjured whilst the four occupants in the SUV, the second vehicle, sustained only minor injuries after the car skidded off the road.