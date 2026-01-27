Martin Lewis warns job titles could impact car insurance price

Martin Lewis has advised that making a small, legal change to your job title when taking out car insurance could slash the cost.

Speaking during Tuesday's (27 January) Martin Lewis Money Show Live, the Money Saving Expert founder shared how some job titles impact the price, sharing that he found that "beautician" was more expensive than "beauty technician."

Lewis stressed on his website that you must make sure you change your job title legitimately.

"If you're an office administrator and you want to say you're a driving instructor as it's cheaper, this is simple fraud," he warned.