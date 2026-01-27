Sir Keir Starmer made fun of Emmanuel Macron wearing a pair of aviator sunglasses during an appearance at a comedy show in London.

Sir Keir made an appearance at The Political Party Live where he was interviewed in front of a live audience at the Duchess Theatre.

In a clip he shared on TikTok, the prime minister is handed a pair of sunglasses, which he puts on and says “Bonjour” = a nod to the French president who wore a pair of eye-catching shades at Davos last week.

In his post on TikTok, Sir Keir made reference to the film Top Gun, with the caption: “Talk to me, Goose.”