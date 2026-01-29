Zayn jokes about his ticket prices in apparent Harry Styles dig

Zayn Malik appeared to criticise his former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles, over the high ticket prices for the "Aperture" singer's upcoming "Together, Together" tour.

During a Las Vegas residency show, the "Pillowtalk" musician remarked to the crowd, "Hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high. Just saying."

Harry Styles' tour, supporting his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, is set to include 50 shows across seven cities worldwide, starting in May.

Prices for his Wembley Stadium shows ranged from £44.10 to £466.25 for standard tickets, while VIP packages went on sale for between £468.85 and £725.45.

Tickets for Malik’s final Las Vegas shows ranged from $83.07 (£60.20) for balcony seats to $479.81 (£347.71) for ultra premium seats, according to Ticketmaster.

The Independent has reached out to Malik’s representatives for comment.

Representatives for Styles did not have a comment when approached by The Independent.