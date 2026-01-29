Zayn Malik appears to take swipe at Harry Styles’ ticket prices during Las Vegas show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zayn Malik has appeared to call out his former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles, and the ticket prices for his upcoming tour.

The “Pillowtalk” singer was performing during his Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live when he made a snide remark about Styles’s Together, Together world tour and the complaints regarding its high prices.

“I just want to say a big, big thank you to every single one of you for being here tonight,” he told the crowd during his Wednesday night show, as seen in a video circulating on social media. “Could’ve been anywhere but you decided to spend your night with me.”

“Hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high,” he added, smiling as the crowd erupted into applause. “Just saying.”

The Independent has reached out to Malik’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Zayn Malik made a comment at his recent performance telling fans he hoped ticket prices weren’t ‘too high,’ quickly causing fans to think he was slamming Harry Styles’s upcoming tour prices ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Malik and Styles were previously both members of the boy band One Direction ( Getty Images )

Shortly after the “Watermelon Sugar” singer announced his upcoming album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, he also revealed he would be going on a global tour.

Styles is scheduled to bring his Together, Together tour to seven cities around the world for multi-day residencies, totaling 50 shows. He will make his much-anticipated return to the stage beginning this May with six shows in Amsterdam, before traveling to London for six concerts. His London shows will welcome country singer Shania Twain as his special guest.

Over the summer, Styles will perform two shows in São Paulo and two in Mexico City.

The “As It Was” singer’s tour includes 30 shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, from August to the end of October. He held a residency at the same venue during his 2022 Love on Tour concert series for 15 consecutive sold-out shows.

The highly anticipated event will end in Australia, with two shows in Melbourne in November and two concerts in Sydney in December.

General sale tickets do not go on sale until Friday, but the presale ticket prices were quick to spark anger amongst fans.

Standard seated Wembley Stadium tickets ranged from approximately $60 to $643. In New York, the most expensive VIP package is currently priced at $1,667.

“Harry’s ticket prices are so disappointing,” one fan wrote on X at the time. “They’re only asking those insane prices because they know people will pay no matter what, not because they actually need the money. Harry could’ve gone against the increase, but didn’t. This is also on him.”

Meanwhile, tickets for Malik’s final two shows in Las Vegas range from $83.07 for balcony seats to $479.81 for ultra premium seats, according to Ticketmaster.