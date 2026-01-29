Zayn Malik appears to take swipe at Harry Styles’ ticket prices during Las Vegas show
Malik and Styles were previously both members of the boy band One Direction
Zayn Malik has appeared to call out his former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles, and the ticket prices for his upcoming tour.
The “Pillowtalk” singer was performing during his Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live when he made a snide remark about Styles’s Together, Together world tour and the complaints regarding its high prices.
“I just want to say a big, big thank you to every single one of you for being here tonight,” he told the crowd during his Wednesday night show, as seen in a video circulating on social media. “Could’ve been anywhere but you decided to spend your night with me.”
“Hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high,” he added, smiling as the crowd erupted into applause. “Just saying.”
The Independent has reached out to Malik’s representatives for comment.
Shortly after the “Watermelon Sugar” singer announced his upcoming album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, he also revealed he would be going on a global tour.
Styles is scheduled to bring his Together, Together tour to seven cities around the world for multi-day residencies, totaling 50 shows. He will make his much-anticipated return to the stage beginning this May with six shows in Amsterdam, before traveling to London for six concerts. His London shows will welcome country singer Shania Twain as his special guest.
Over the summer, Styles will perform two shows in São Paulo and two in Mexico City.
The “As It Was” singer’s tour includes 30 shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, from August to the end of October. He held a residency at the same venue during his 2022 Love on Tour concert series for 15 consecutive sold-out shows.
The highly anticipated event will end in Australia, with two shows in Melbourne in November and two concerts in Sydney in December.
General sale tickets do not go on sale until Friday, but the presale ticket prices were quick to spark anger amongst fans.
Standard seated Wembley Stadium tickets ranged from approximately $60 to $643. In New York, the most expensive VIP package is currently priced at $1,667.
“Harry’s ticket prices are so disappointing,” one fan wrote on X at the time. “They’re only asking those insane prices because they know people will pay no matter what, not because they actually need the money. Harry could’ve gone against the increase, but didn’t. This is also on him.”
Meanwhile, tickets for Malik’s final two shows in Las Vegas range from $83.07 for balcony seats to $479.81 for ultra premium seats, according to Ticketmaster.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks