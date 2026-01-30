This is the moment a lorry driver behind a covert gun-conversion operation was arrested after armed police swooped on his caravan workshop.

Thomas McKenna, 60, was detained when officers raided his three caravans at a traveller site in Buckles Lane, South Ockendon, Essex, in November 2024. Inside one of these, they found loaded pistols, ammunition and improvised explosive devices.

Prosecutors said McKenna used basic tools to convert blank-firing guns into lethal weapons, supplying a criminal network across London and the South East.

Investigators also uncovered extremist messages calling for violence. McKenna has pleaded guilty to 14 counts, including collecting terrorist information and possessing prohibited firearms.

He will be sentenced on 6 February.