Jeremy Vine confronted by 'Britain's angriest cyclist' in explicit rant

Jeremy Vine was confronted by a cyclist who launched a two-minute-long expletive rant at the Channel 5 presenter after he switched lanes on a road.

The broadcaster, 60, said he was cycling on Wednesday morning (28 January) when he looked over his shoulder to check if anyone was behind him.

"I obviously see this guy here who's got quite a way back, and I signal to him so he knows I'm moving left," before the fellow cyclist confronts him, asking Vine why he pulled in front of him and swearing at him.

Vine accepted that he may have been in the wrong, remarking: "I should probably have let him overtake on the left and then gone in afterwards. That's my fault. I was just shocked at the anger."