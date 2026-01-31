Gary Barlow addresses Tulisa spat 13 years after X Factor feud

Gary Barlow has addressed his The X Factor feud with fellow judge Tulisa Contostavlos, 13 years after the pair clashed live on air.

In 2012, Barlow, who had stepped in as Simon Cowell’s replacement, fired back at Tulisa after she criticised his song choice for mentee Christopher Malone.

“Tulisa I don’t know what’s offended me more, what you’ve said or the fag ash breath,” he snapped, leaving his fellow judge visibly shocked.

Appearing on Capital Breakfast on Thursday (29 January), Barlow was grilled on his jab and asked what really offended him more.

“What she said,” the singer admitted with a grin.