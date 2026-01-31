Royal Marines save climber 'found curled up' on Ben Nevis in -20C blizzard

A group of marines on a training exercise stumbled upon a climber curled up in the snow in freezing conditions on Ben Nevis.

The team, which consisted of Scottish Royal Marine Reserves (RMR) and the Dutch Korps Mariniers, had summited Britain’s highest mountain in Gale Force 8 winds with one metre visibility on 24 January when they noticed the man.

Footage shared by the Royal Navy shows the troops transporting the man - who was found with “ice blocks” on his face - down the mountain in a makeshift stretcher.

”If we hadn't seen him, he certainly would not have survived,” said Sergeant Onno Lankhaar, section commander for the Dutch marines.

The climber was later well enough to be able to walk independently and was handed over to emergency services.