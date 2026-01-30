John Leguizamo issues stern warning to ICE-supporting fans

John Leguizamo has publicly told his followers who support US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to unfollow him and boycott his shows and movies.

The actor and comedian's statement comes following the deadly shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal immigration agents.

"If you follow ICE, unfollow me. Don't come to my shows and don't watch my movies," Leguizamo​ said in a brief Instagram video on Wednesday (28 January).

It comes as protests against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown have erupted nationwide.