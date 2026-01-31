Watch: Giant pandas tumble and play as winter storm blankets Washington DC in snow

A pair of giant pandas were captured playing in the snow as frosty conditions batter Washington D.C.

Footage shared by Smithsonian National Zoo on Tuesday (27 January) shows Bao Li and Qing Bao tumbling around in their enclosure at the zoo, which had been closed to the public due to heavy amounts of snow.

“Qing Bao in particular seemed to enjoy playing in the snow, while Bao Li showed off his somersaulting skills for her in front of the howdy gate,” the zoo wrote, sharing the footage.

Storm Winter Fern battered much of the U.S. over the past week, as snow, sleet and freezing rain caused travel disruptions, froze energy supplies and caused widespread power outages.