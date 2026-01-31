An Afghanistan veteran has become the first double above-the-knee amputee to climb the highest peak on each of the seven continents.

Hari Budha Magar, from Canterbury Kent, lost both of his legs from an IED blast whilst serving with the British Army in 2010.

Footage shows the moment that Mr Magar reaches the top of Antarctica's 16,059ft (4,892m) Mount Vinson, following a gruelling three-day trek. The feat came after years of training in order to prepare for the record-breaking attempt.

“The climb was very tough, the conditions and difficulty meant that I was literally crawling up on all fours, battling my way up the mountain,” he said.