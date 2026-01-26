Strictly star pokes fun at pregnancy wait in funny video

Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell has shared a pregnancy update with fans as she awaits the arrival of her first child with partner Joe Sugg.

The 36-year-old showed off her baby bump in a video posted on Sunday (25 January).

In the clip, Buswell walks in and out of frame before returning, this time sporting a much older appearance thanks to an ageing filter. “When you feel like pregnancy is lasting forever,” she wrote.

Sharing the light-hearted clip to her 1.1 million followers, she said: “I’m just kidding, I can wait! But the last trimester deffo hits differently.”