They are remembered not as a statistic, but as 457 lives cut short on the front lines of Afghanistan.

These are the faces of those who paid the ultimate price. For more than a decade, British soldiers served and fought alongside Nato allies, facing daily danger during the conflict — facts that cannot be rewritten or erased.

The sacrifice of those who never returned home has been brought back into focus after Donald Trump claimed allied forces “stayed a little off the front lines” during the conflict on Thursday (22 January).

The comments prompted condemnation across the political divide, with critics pointing to Britain’s losses and the fact that Nato invoked Article 5 only once — after the 9/11 attacks.