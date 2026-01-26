Strictly star reveals why they changed their name: 'I wanted to start again'

A Strictly Come Dancing star has opened up on the real reason for their name change, admitting that they “wanted to start again”.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4 on Saturday (24 January), Anton du Beke, who was previously known as Tony Beke, was questioned by host Adrian Chiles on the rebrand.

“Do you not think you could have been the success you have been if you'd just stuck with Tony Beck?" Chiles asked.

Du Beke replied: “I wanted to start again in my life, and so I started with me.” He added that every decision he made during that time was geared towards building his career.