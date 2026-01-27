Beckham family make first joint public appearance after Brooklyn row

Victoria Beckham was joined by her family in Paris as she was given a prestigious honour by the French government on Monday (26 January).

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl, 51, was named a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in Paris (Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres), which recognises contributions to arts and literature.

It comes after a public fallout with her eldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who made allegations against his mother and her husband, Sir David Beckham.

Footage posted on Victoria’s Instagram showed the family, without Brooklyn, posing for photographs as Victoria received her honour.