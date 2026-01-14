Peter Andre gives devastating update on mother's health

Peter Andre has given an update on his mother's health as he shared a sweet Instagram post of his daughter, Belle.

The “Mysterious Girl” singer's 88-year-old mother, Thea, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s in 2023.

In the video caption posted on Monday (12 January), Andre said his mother is no longer able to speak following her diagnosis.

"No matter what happens in my life, moments like these for me are the most precious," Andre wrote about the clip, which showed his one-year-old daughter speaking to his father, Savvas, 92, on a video call.

"She does get to see her yiayia (Greek for grandmother) daily, but sadly the Parkinson’s is taking its toll," Andre added.