Larry the cat causes chaos during Polish president’s visit to Downing Street

Larry the cat tripped up a photographer as he exited Downing Street following Polish president Karol Nawrocki's meeting with Sir Keir Starmer on Tuesday, 13 January.

Karol Nawrocki visited Number 10 to thank the PM for the UK soldiers stationed in his country as part of the UK’s contribution to Nato’s Forward Land Forces, while Sir Keir thanked him for hosting the squadron.

Sir Keir also welcomed an agreement for Polish helicopter pilots to start helicopter training in the UK in the next few months.

The iconic feline was blocking Number 10's entrance as Mr Nawrocki and a photographer left the building, almost tripping up the latter as he scurried out of the way.