Teyana Taylor tears up as she wins first Golden Globe

Teyana Taylor became emotional whilst accepting her first Golden Globe award on Sunday (11 January).

The 35-year-old picked up the gong for supporting actress in a motion picture for her performance as revolutionary Perfidia Beverly Hills in Paul Thomas Anderson’s black comedy One Battle After Another.

Accepting the prestigious award, Taylor shared a message to “my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight”.

“Our softness is not a liability,” she said as she choked back tears. “Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dream deserves space.”