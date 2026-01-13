Black Panther’s Wakandans and the Fantastic Four are the latest Marvel characters revealed to be in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. film.

In the latest in a series of teaser trailers, Shuri (Letitia Wright) and M’Baku (Winston Duke) are seen in a desert meeting Ben Grimm AKA The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) in the first glimpse of the Fantastic Four joining the rest of the MCU.

We also catch a glimpse of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and his cousin Namora (Mabel Cadena).

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in cinemas on December 18.