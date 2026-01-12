Martin Lewis warns millions over missing tax benefit

Millions of Britons are eligible for a tax discount, despite incorrect information on council websites, Martin Lewis has warned.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday (12 January), the Money Saving Expert founder delivered a message to unpaid carers who work over 35 hours a week for someone in their household who isn’t their spouse, partner, or child under 18.

Praising them as “the backbone of our country”, Lewis said that they are entitled to a discount of 25 per cent or 50 per cent on their council tax.

Lewis says that 69 councils have incomplete and therefore incorrect criteria on their websites. “Don’t trust it,” he said, telling them instead to contact the local authority directly to apply for the discount.