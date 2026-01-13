U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents forced a protester wearing a giraffe costume to the ground during a demonstration outside a federal building in Minneapolis on Monday (12 January).

Tension erupted in Minnesota last week when an ICE officer shot and killed mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good, 37, who was observing the federal law enforcement action.

A video showed comedian and protest singer Rob Potylo, also known as Robby Roadsteamer, being arrested.

Earlier footage showed Potylo and other protesters dancing in the street, including alongside another protester dressed in a frog costume, while singing songs demonstrating against ICE.