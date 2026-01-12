Singer Laufey corrected Golden Globes photographers after they called her the wrong name on Sunday's (11 January) red carpet.

The Grammy-winning Icelandic musician, 26, whose full name is Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir, was posing for photographs in a floor-length orange dress as photographers repeatedly shouted "Megan" in an attempt to get her attention.

After several poses, Laufey addressed the mistake, telling photographers: "My name isn't Megan."

Her correction caused one of the photographers to exclaim, "Oh!" before Laufey smiled and laughed at the mistake.