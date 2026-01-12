Watch in full: Golden Globes 2026 red carpet dazzles with glitz and glamour
The champagne was on ice with Hollywood once again kicking off awards season with the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday (11 January).
Nikki Glaser returned as host at the Beverly Hilton hotel with A-listers like Timothée Chalamet (and Kylie Jenner), Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, and Jennifer Lawrence walkingthe red carpet.
One Battle After Another took home the night’s penultimate prize for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), while Paul Thomas Anderson won his first-ever Golden Globes for Best Director and Best Screenplay. His lauded film, called a “ferocious masterpiece” by The Independent’s critic, now looks a clear frontrunner for the Oscars in March.
Marty Supreme’s Chalamet accepted the prize for Best Actor (Musical or Comedy). The 30-year-old will be hoping the victory is a good omen for his chances at the Academy Awards in March, where he could become the second youngest Best Actor winner in history after 29-year-old Adrien Brody’s 2002 win for The Pianist.
It was also a night to remember for Chloé Zhao and the cast and crew of Hamnet, which scored the final prize for Best Motion Picture (Drama) while lea star Jessie Buckley took home Best Actress (Drama).
