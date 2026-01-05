Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paul Downs and Meg Stalter paid homage to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

The Hacks co-stars arrived at the ceremony in Santa Monica wearing head-to-toe orange outfits that directly replicated those worn by Chalamet and Jenner at the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme last month.

The Golden Globe-nominated film stars Chalamet as wannabe table-tennis champion Marty Mauser. The 30-year-old actor has been on a viral run promoting the A24 film, including with his ping pong ball-inspired look with girlfriend Jenner, 28.

Mirroring Chalamet’s red carpet outfit, Downs, 43, stepped out in a vivid orange leather suit, styled with a matching silk shirt and orange boots while carrying a black leather ping-pong paddle case slung over his shoulder.

Stalter, 35, meanwhile, took inspiration from Jenner in a floor-length orange gown featuring triangular cutouts beneath the bust and along the waist. The look was finished with a cross motif, a coordinating cross necklace, and orange pumps.

open image in gallery Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter attended the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards in ‘Marty Supreme’ orange ( Getty )

open image in gallery Chalamet and Jenner had their Britney and Justin moment last month ( Getty )

“We’ve been shooting season five of Hacks and haven’t had a lot of time to shop or pull, so we just borrowed from friends,” Downs told The Hollywood Reporter on the Critics Choice carpet.

“My really close friend — I’m not going to name any names — but she let me borrow this dress. Fits like a glove,” Stalter joked of Jenner. Downs added, “It did fit really well. That was the nice thing, when you have friends who are the same size, it makes life easier.”

Later in the evening, Chalamet took home the award for Best Actor for his lead role in Marty Supreme.

In his speech, he addressed Jenner publicly for the first time. “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation,” he said. “I love you. I couldn’t do this without you.”

The reality star and beauty mogul responded by mouthing “I love you” back to Chalamet.

The couple have been dating since around April 2023, but despite Jenner coming from a family that famously built its fanbase on reality television and social media oversharing, she and Chalamet have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

Prior to the film’s December premiere, they had made just one official red carpet appearance together and were photographed together on only a handful of other occasions — one of which included a PDA-filled outing at the US Open.

With this year’s awards season now underway, however, the pair appear set to pose for far more cameras than they did this time last year.