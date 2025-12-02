Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If Marty Supreme exists to prove that Timothée Chalamet could have easily kicked it with the New Hollywood icons of the Seventies, the Harvey Keitels and the Gena Rowlandses, then point proven. He’s truly one of our greatest talents.

The film’s a fictional portrait of a midcentury table tennis champion – loosely based on Marty Reisman, one of those real New York characters – fuelled by the same powder keg tension its director, Josh Safdie, put into the films he’d previously co-directed with his brother Benny. It spins out like a fairytale penned by someone midway through a stimulant-induced panic attack.

Safdie’s job, in part, is to keep up that pace, even if it’s a touch less relentless and certainly less claustrophobic than before. Chalamet’s Marty Mauser, like Uncut Gems’s Howard Ratner before him, is on the hunt for cash on a tight deadline. Glory lies an international flight away, at the competitions in London and Tokyo, and those cost money he simply doesn’t have.

open image in gallery The star in Josh Safdie’s ‘Marty Supreme’ ( A24 )

He’s a true-blue underdog, but not one we’re particularly thrilled to root for. He’ll sleep with a girl (Odessa A'zion’s Rachel) and when she turns up pregnant, swear it couldn’t be his because he pulls out. His concept of fight talk is to promise the Japanese he’ll be “dropping a third nuclear bomb on their head”. He watches his own reflection while making out with a married movie star (Gwyneth Paltrow’s Kay Stone, played with the most pleasurable of smirks).

Chalamet jerks his limbs around and leans in hungry, and he has the same irresistible, volatile energy that drove those early Al Pacino performances. The way the camera closes in on pockmarked skin, an elegantly etched unibrow, and permanent wireframe glasses, only draws our attention to the actor’s eyes, where, like Pacino, all the vulnerability lies.

open image in gallery Chalamet in the portrait of a midcentury table tennis champion ( A24 )

Safdie’s focus is the tension, yes, but it’s also to build for his star a suitably New Hollywood habitat for what feels like a career-best performance. Darius Khondji shoots in warm, lived-in 35mm, while the director populates his world with the kind of interesting, distinctive faces you rarely see anymore on screen, pulled from wherever he likes. Director Abel Ferrara, magician Penn Jillette, and high-wire artist Philippe Petit all have small roles.

While Marty Supreme is set in 1952, Daniel Lopatin’s electronic score is distinctly Eighties in flavour – Marty’s running so fast at life that he’s ended up three decades in the future. People like Wally (Tyler Okonma, AKA musician Tyler, the Creator), the closest thing he has to a friend, know they exist as nothing more than a tool in a tool belt, yet they can’t bring themselves to say “no” when he swings by for a favour.

Maybe it’s because, when Marty senses real hurt in them, Chalamet will slow down his sentences – usually delivered at a speed capable of summoning a miniature cyclone – and grab them, piercing them with unexpected sincerity. His ambitions are both admirable and a sickness; he infects everyone around him, and there’s few by the end who haven’t been caught chasing some desperate, fool-hearted scheme.

Off screen, the actor has wrestled in the public eye with the meaning of achievement (“I want to be one of the greats,” he said in an awards speech earlier this year). And maybe it’s because he sees a little of himself in Marty that he can understand that more fragile, sympathetic side to him.

open image in gallery Gwyneth Paltrow as married movie star Kay Stone ( A24 )

Here’s a Jewish, working-class kid in the postwar era – in his own words, “Hitler’s nightmare” – born with something to prove and wounds to heal. And yet, every play brings him wheeling right back into the brick wall face of capitalism, represented by Kay’s pen magnate husband, Milton Rockwell (Kevin O’Leary). “You’ll never be happy,” he sneers at him.

We root for Marty less for his skill, even if Safdie shoots his table tennis scenes with a striking intimacy, letting us see every fateful decision play out across his competitors’ faces. We root for him because we just want to see someone, for once, get one over on the fat cats. Whether he does or doesn’t, I’ll leave as a surprise, but Chalamet has a wonderful coda up his sleeve. He lets Marty, as a parting gift, become a human being again. He lets him cry.

Dir: Josh Safdie. Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher. 149 mins.

‘Marty Supreme’ is in cinemas from 26 December