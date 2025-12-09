Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have posed on the red carpet together for just the second time in two and a half years – and this time around, they’ve taken a leaf out of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s book.

The couple have been dating since around April 2023 but despite Jenner hailing from a family that has famously, and unashamedly, built a fanbase by oversharing on reality television and social media, the 28-year-old billionaire and her Oscar-nominated beau have kept their private life, well, private.

Before last night, they’d made just one official red carpet appearance together, and been photographed in each other’s company on just a handful of other occasions, though one of these was a PDA-heavy outing at the US Open.

On Monday night (8 December), Chalamet and Jenner were glued to each other’s sides as they posed for pictures at the Los Angeles premiere of the former’s new sports comedy, Marty Supreme. Still rocking his controversial buzzcut, 29-year-old Chalamet donned a bright orange suit with boots and a crossbody bag in the shape of a table tennis paddle, while a beaming Jenner sported a backless dress in the same arresting hue.

The ensembles have secured the couple a place in all future round-ups of celebrities in matching outfits (never forget Britney and Justin’s double denim look in 2001). But Chalamet and Jenner’s stylistic choices weren’t made thanks to a shared love of fluorescent colours. In a move that is straight out of the Kardashians’ playbook, it’s part of a bigger marketing ploy. The colour they were wearing wasn’t just orange – it was Marty Supreme orange.

open image in gallery It was impossible to miss the pair as thye hit the (black) red carpet ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ahead of the film’s Christmas release, and with awards season imminent, studio A24 is taking an unorthodox approach to creating hype around the Josh Safdie movie, which sees Chalamet play a table tennis prodigy. One tactic the indie studio has deployed is an attempt to make this specific shade of bright orange synonymous with the film – exactly as Charli XCX did with Brat green. And what could give this a bigger boost than a rare joint appearance from the actor and his girlfriend, who has 391 million followers on Instagram? That’s 371 million more than Chalamet, by the way.

open image in gallery Will Jenner be a fixture at Chalamet’s side this awards season? ( REUTERS )

The loved-up display also marks a step up from awards season at the start of 2025. While Jenner joined Chalamet at multiple ceremonies earlier this year, including the Baftas and the Oscars, the couple sidestepped the red carpets and headed straight for their seats. With next year’s prize ceremonies on the horizon, we might be seeing a little more of these two posing for the cameras – but hopefully a little less orange.