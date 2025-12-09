Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner pull a Britney and Justin at Marty Supreme premiere
The couple have made just a handful of public appearances together since they started dating in 2023
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have posed on the red carpet together for just the second time in two and a half years – and this time around, they’ve taken a leaf out of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s book.
The couple have been dating since around April 2023 but despite Jenner hailing from a family that has famously, and unashamedly, built a fanbase by oversharing on reality television and social media, the 28-year-old billionaire and her Oscar-nominated beau have kept their private life, well, private.
Before last night, they’d made just one official red carpet appearance together, and been photographed in each other’s company on just a handful of other occasions, though one of these was a PDA-heavy outing at the US Open.
On Monday night (8 December), Chalamet and Jenner were glued to each other’s sides as they posed for pictures at the Los Angeles premiere of the former’s new sports comedy, Marty Supreme. Still rocking his controversial buzzcut, 29-year-old Chalamet donned a bright orange suit with boots and a crossbody bag in the shape of a table tennis paddle, while a beaming Jenner sported a backless dress in the same arresting hue.
The ensembles have secured the couple a place in all future round-ups of celebrities in matching outfits (never forget Britney and Justin’s double denim look in 2001). But Chalamet and Jenner’s stylistic choices weren’t made thanks to a shared love of fluorescent colours. In a move that is straight out of the Kardashians’ playbook, it’s part of a bigger marketing ploy. The colour they were wearing wasn’t just orange – it was Marty Supreme orange.
Ahead of the film’s Christmas release, and with awards season imminent, studio A24 is taking an unorthodox approach to creating hype around the Josh Safdie movie, which sees Chalamet play a table tennis prodigy. One tactic the indie studio has deployed is an attempt to make this specific shade of bright orange synonymous with the film – exactly as Charli XCX did with Brat green. And what could give this a bigger boost than a rare joint appearance from the actor and his girlfriend, who has 391 million followers on Instagram? That’s 371 million more than Chalamet, by the way.
The loved-up display also marks a step up from awards season at the start of 2025. While Jenner joined Chalamet at multiple ceremonies earlier this year, including the Baftas and the Oscars, the couple sidestepped the red carpets and headed straight for their seats. With next year’s prize ceremonies on the horizon, we might be seeing a little more of these two posing for the cameras – but hopefully a little less orange.
