Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were caught locking lips during a steamy scene before the 2025 Oscars awards ceremony Sunday.

In pictures taken inside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, show the pair — who have been linked since January 2023 — lovingly staring into each other’s eyes before moving in for a kiss.

The duo’s intimate moment comes minutes after the 29-year-old actor posed solo on the red carpet in a pale yellow Givenchy suit. Jenner, 27, on the other hand, opted out of the pre-show, paparazzi spectacle.

open image in gallery Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet share a kiss inside Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater at the 2025 Oscars ceremony on Sunday ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery Chalamet posed solo on the red carpet before the 97th annual awards ceremony, while Jenner opted out of the paparazzi walk ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The pair, who’ve been linked since January 2023, smiled and greeted other attendees inside the ceremony ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Jenner’s attendance at the Oscars comes after she noticeably bowed out of the SAG Awards last weekend ( Getty Images )

While Chalamet’s attendance at the 97th annual show was mostly guaranteed considering he’s nominated for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, many were unsure whether the beauty mogul would accompany him after she was noticeably absent from the Screen Actors Guild awards last weekend.

Jenner’s longtime hairstylist and close friend Jesus Guerrero suddenly died at the age of 34 in the days leading up to the SAG ceremony.

Guerrero — whose list of clients also included Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Jessica Alba, Demi Moore and Jennifer Lopez — was confirmed dead on February 22 in a GoFundMe page started by his sister Gris Guerrero.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder broke her silence in an Instagram tribute posted to her page three days later.

“Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support,” she wrote. “I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.

“Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love,” she continued.

“And I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will,” Jenner said. “Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours.

“I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much more than any words can say. 222 my angel,” she finished.

Citing sources, People reported that Jenner will be paying for Guerrero’s funeral to help support his family.

“Jesus’ death hit her hard. She is shocked and very upset,” one insider reportedly told the outlet. “Still, she’s doing everything she can to be supportive and aid his family, including financially.

“As upset as she feels, she knows it’s so much worse for his family. She doesn’t want them to stress about money,” the source continued. “She’s taking care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral.”