Kylie Jenner is reportedly covering the cost of her late hairstylist and friend Jesus Guerrero’s funeral after he died at the age of 34 last week.

Guerro — whose list of clients also included Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Jessica Alba, Demi Moore, and Jennifer Lopez — was confirmed dead on Saturday in a GoFundMe page started by his sister Gris Guerrero.

His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Citing sources, People reports that Guerrero’s sudden death was a “shock” to Jenner, 27, who was just in Paris with him for Haute Couture Week at the end of January.

“Jesus’ death hit her hard. She is shocked and very upset,” one insider reportedly told the outlet. “Still, she’s doing everything she can to be supportive and aid his family, including financially.

“As upset as she feels, she knows it’s so much worse for his family. She doesn’t want them to stress about money,” the source continued. “She’s taking care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral.”

In the GoFundMe page announcement, which has already raised $96,000, Guerrero’s sister wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more.

“Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top.”

Jenner was noticeably absent from the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday after having accompanied her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to the BAFTAs in London and the Berlin Film Festival screening of A Complete Unknown last week.

She has yet to make a public statement on Guerrero’s death. The Independent has contacted her representatives for a comment.

While Guerrero primarily collaborated with Jenner, her famous siblings have also paid tribute to the hairstylist. Kim Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday: “Our glam fam means the world to us. We work together, vacation, and celebrate our lives together!

Kim Kardashian mourns the death of her younger sister’s hairstylist Jesus Guerrero in an emotional message on Instagram ( Instagram/Kim Kardashian )

“Our great respect for the art of hair and make up has led us to meeting some of the kindest souls and made some of our bestest friends. So when one of our glam family members passes away all of our souls are crushed. My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did.

“I’m praying for his family, his loved ones, and the whole beauty community who feels this deep loss of one of the most talented and kindest to ever do it. Rest in peace @jesushair,” she wrote next to a photo of her and Guerrero.

Khloe Kardashian chimed in to add: “I couldn’t find the words this weekend, but this is exactly how we all feel. We become a family with our glam teams and we share so much of our lives with them. We are also intertwined and in love with one another. This is such an incredible deep loss.”