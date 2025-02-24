Why Kylie Jenner skipped SAG Awards as Timothée Chalamet’s mom steps in as his date

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After sticking by Timothée Chalamet’s side at screenings and award shows around the world this past month, Kylie Jenner bowed out of accompanying him to the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

Chalamet is currently competing in the awards circuit for his role as legendary musician Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s biopic, A Complete Unknown.

Happily, Chalamet’s mother Nicole was able to step in and celebrate with him as he won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

While it’s not confirmed exactly why the beauty mogul didn’t attend the 31st annual awards show, she was likely taking some time to grieve at home following the recent death of her longtime hair stylist, Jesus Guerrero.

Guerrero died suddenly at the age of 34, it was announced on Saturday.

open image in gallery Timothée Chalamet was joined by his mother Nicole at the 2025 SAG Awards ( Getty Images )

“It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more,” his younger sister Gris wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top.”

Aside from Jenner, Guerrero partnered with several major celebrities over the years including Demi Moore, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, and Dua Lipa.

"Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston,” the statement online continued.

Guerrero’s cause of death has yet to be revealed. The Independent has contacted Jenner’s representatives for comment.

The 27-year-old mother of two traveled to the Royal Festival Hall in London with Chalamet, 29, earlier this month for the 2025 British Academy Film Awards.

Though the pair, who were first rumored to be dating back in April 2023, did not pose on the carpet together before the ceremony, they were seen sitting side-by-side the entire night.

open image in gallery Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended the 2025 Golden Globe Awards together in January ( Penske Media via Getty Images )

Before that, Jenner attended the Berlin Film Festival screening of A Complete Unknown as the Dune actor’s Valentine’s Day date. She was also pictured at his table at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards last month.