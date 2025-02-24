2025 SAG Awards: Winners list in full — updating live
Sunday’s ceremony will honor the best performances in TV and film from the past year
The Screen Actors Guild Awards are preparing to honor the best performances in TV and film from the past year.
This year’s ceremony, taking place tonight, welcomes back actor Kristen Bell as host. She became the first-ever host of the SAG Awards in 2018. Bell, 44, has also been nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series category this year for her starring role in Netflix’s hit rom-com Nobody Wants This.
The winners are voted on by the thousands of active SAG-AFTRA union members, making it the only major awards show to be determined entirely by actors’ peers.
Jon M. Chu’s hit Wicked musical adaptation leads the film nominees with five nods, while FX’s historical drama Shōgun triumphs in the television categories, also with five nods.
Other major film contenders include the Ralph Fiennes-led papal drama Conclave and Netflix’s divisive musical crime-thriller Emilia Pérez, which has faced scrutiny after its star Karla Sofía Gascón’s online history emerged.
FX’s dark restaurant comedy The Bear, HBO’s DC mini-series The Penguin, and Netflix’s hit thriller series The Diplomat have also received multiple nominations in the TV categories.
Viewers can tune into the event live on Netflix at 8 p.m. EST.
Motion Pictures
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
ADRIEN BRODY / László Tóth - “THE BRUTALIST”
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Bob Dylan - “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”
DANIEL CRAIG / William Lee - “QUEER”
COLMAN DOMINGO / Divine G - “SING SING”
RALPH FIENNES / Lawrence - “CONCLAVE”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
PAMELA ANDERSON / Shelly - “THE LAST SHOWGIRL”
CYNTHIA ERIVO / Elphaba - “WICKED”
KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN / Emilia/Manitas - “EMILIA PÉREZ”
MIKEY MADISON / Ani - “ANORA”
DEMI MOORE / Elisabeth - “THE SUBSTANCE”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
JONATHAN BAILEY / Fiyero - “WICKED”
YURA BORISOV / Igor - “ANORA”
KIERAN CULKIN / Benji Kaplan - “A REAL PAIN”
EDWARD NORTON / Pete Seeger - “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”
JEREMY STRONG / Roy Cohn - “THE APPRENTICE”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
MONICA BARBARO / Joan Baez - “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”
JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Annette - “THE LAST SHOWGIRL”
DANIELLE DEADWYLER / Berniece - “THE PIANO LESSON”
ARIANA GRANDE / Galinda/Glinda - “WICKED”
ZOE SALDAÑA / Rita - “EMILIA PÉREZ”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
ANORA
CONCLAVE
EMILIA PÉREZ
WICKED
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
DUNE: PART TWO
THE FALL GUY (Winner)
GLADIATOR II
WICKED
Television
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
JAVIER BARDEM / Jose Menendez - “MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY”
COLIN FARRELL / Oz Cobb - “THE PENGUIN”
RICHARD GADD / Donny - “BABY REINDEER”
KEVIN KLINE / Stephen Brigstocke - “DISCLAIMER”
ANDREW SCOTT / Tom Ripley - “RIPLEY”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
KATHY BATES / Edith Wilson - “THE GREAT LILLIAN HALL”
CATE BLANCHETT / Catherine Ravenscroft - “DISCLAIMER”
JODIE FOSTER / Det. Elizabeth Danvers - “TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY”
LILY GLADSTONE / Cam Bentland - “UNDER THE BRIDGE”
JESSICA GUNNING / Martha - “BABY REINDEER”
CRISTIN MILIOTI / Sofia Falcone - “THE PENGUIN”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
TADANOBU ASANO / Kashigi Yabushige - “SHŌGUN”
JEFF BRIDGES / Dan Chase - “THE OLD MAN”
GARY OLDMAN / Jackson Lamb - “SLOW HORSES”
EDDIE REDMAYNE / The Jackal - “THE DAY OF THE JACKAL”
HIROYUKI SANADA / Yoshii Toranaga - “SHŌGUN”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
KATHY BATES / Madeline Matlock - “MATLOCK”
NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington - “BRIDGERTON”
ALLISON JANNEY / Vice President Grace Penn - “THE DIPLOMAT”
KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler - “THE DIPLOMAT”
ANNA SAWAI / Toda Mariko - “SHŌGUN”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
ADAM BRODY / Noah Roklov - “NOBODY WANTS THIS”
TED DANSON / Charles Nieuwendyk - “A MAN ON THE INSIDE”
HARRISON FORD / Paul - “SHRINKING”
MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam - “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto - “THE BEAR”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
KRISTEN BELL / Joanne - “NOBODY WANTS THIS”
QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues - “ABBOTT ELEMENTARY”
LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Tina - “THE BEAR”
AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu - “THE BEAR”
JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance - “HACKS”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
BRIDGERTON
THE DAY OF THE JACKAL
THE DIPLOMAT
SHŌGUN
SLOW HORSES
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
THE BEAR
HACKS
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
SHRINKING
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
THE BOYS
FALLOUT
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON
THE PENGUIN
SHŌGUN (Winner)
