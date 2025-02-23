Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero has died at the age of 34.

Guerro, whose list of clients included Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Rosalía, Jessica Alba, Demi Moore, and Jennifer Lopez — was confirmed dead on Saturday in a GoFundMe page started by his sister Gris Guerrero.

His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“My name is Gris, Jesus’s younger sister,” the page’s description began. “It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more.”

The description continued to explain how Jesus was able to achieve the career he had. “Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top,” Gris wrote.

“Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston. We hope that you find it in your heart to help in any way and/or share this GoFundMe.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the page has exceeded its $60,000 goal with just over $61,000 raised.

Many people have since turned to social media to express their condolences after Jesus’s death.

open image in gallery A cause of death for Guerrero has not yet been revealed ( Instagram/@jesushair )

Jenner’s makeup artist Ariel Tejada posted on Instagram sharing various photos of the two of them together alongside a lengthy caption. “2•22, one of God's most Beautiful Angels has just opened his wings and flew to join him in heaven, and watch over me,” his caption began.

“Last night I experienced the most painful, breath-taking pain I have ever felt when I found out you left us @jesushair.”

The caption continued, explaining how he viewed Jesus as family and how much he loved working with him over the last 10 years.

“Family is not always just assigned at birth sometimes they are chosen and you were my chosen family,” Tejada wrote. “I told you this many times before, I don’t know how I could have done the past 10 years of this whole journey without you, to which you would always reply saying ‘I wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else’ and now that your [sic] gone I’m unsure how I will continue the same without you.”

“You were my Anchor, my Rock, in every room we made magic in together. We in sync on a level that only you and I will ever comprehend. You were a safe haven for me that gave me the push to be the best version of myself in every room we were in together! More than a friend you were my brother.”

Fellow celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin also shared a tribute of her own on her Instagram Story. “Our hearts will never be the same,” she wrote over a group photo including her and Jesus.

“Such a loving light and talent we lost too soon. Jesus gave his all to everything he did and he left such an impact on all that knew him. He showed up 10 years ago from Texas with all of this insane talent and warmth and an unforgettable SMILE.”

The caption continued: “He was the first to come and bear hug you, play with your hair, and ask how you're doing. Once you met him, all you could do is root for him and hope for the best for him.”