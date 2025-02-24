Kim Kardashian breaks silence on hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s unexpected death at 34

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her family’s longtime hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, who died this weekend at age 34.

On her Instagram Story on Monday, the 44-year-old Skims founder shared a portrait of her family and their respective beauty squads. She wrote: “Our glam fam means the world to us. We work together, vacation, and celebrate our lives together!

“Our great respect for the art of hair and make up has led us to meeting some of the kindest souls and made some of our bestest friends,” Kim continued. “So when one of our glam family members passes away all of our souls are crushed. My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did.

“I’m praying for his family, his loved ones, and the whole beauty community who feels this deep loss of one of the most talented and kindest to ever do it. Rest in peace @jesushair,” Kim concluded her post, including a photo of her and Guerrero.

Guerrero’s death was announced on Saturday, February 22.

“It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more,” his younger sister Gris wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top.”

Kim Kardashian honored the life of Jesus Guerrero on Instagram after the hairstylist’s sudden death at age 34 ( Instagram/Kim Kardashian )

Working predominantly with Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner, Guerrero also partnered with several other major celebrities over the years including Demi Moore, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, and Dua Lipa.

“Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston,” the statement continued.

Guerrero’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Khloe Kardashian also spoke out on Instagram, sharing a selfie of Guerrero and a line from Genesis 50:20: “Don’t be afraid. I will take care of you.”

The Good American founder, 40, also re-shared Kim’s message, adding: “I couldn’t find the words this weekend, but this is exactly how we all feel. We become a family with our glam teams and we share so much of our lives with them.

“We are also intertwined and in love with one another. This is such an incredible deep loss,” Khloe said.

At this time, Kylie has not commented on Guerrero’s death. The Independent has contacted her team for a comment.

The reality star was, however, noticeably absent from the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards last night in Los Angeles after having accompanied her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to the BAFTAs and the Berlin Film Festival screening of A Complete Unknown last week.

Kylie’s makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, honored Guerrero in a poignant post on Sunday.

“Last night I experienced the most painful, breath taking pain I have ever felt when I found out you left us @jesushair,” Tejada wrote on Instagram.

“Family is not always just assigned at birth sometimes they are chosen and you were my chosen family. I told you this many times before, I don’t know how I could have done the past 10 years of this whole journey without you, to which you would always reply saying, ‘I wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else.’”