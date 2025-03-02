Jump to content
Oscars 2025: Best dressed stars shine on the red carpet

Kaleigh Werner
in New York
Sunday 02 March 2025 18:11 EST
It’s official — the 2025 Academy Awards are here!

Tonight, the 97th annual awards ceremony will gather Hollywood’s biggest stars, directors and producers inside Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater to celebrate the best of the best in film and cinema.

Sunday’s ceremony will be hosted by Conan O’Brien and is scheduled to start promptly at 7 p.m. EST. The list of this year’s first-time nominees include Ariana Grande, Sebastian Stan, Demi Moore, Zoe Saldaña, Mikey Madison, Monica Barbaro, and Guy Pearce.

But before any awards are handed out, those nominated, as well as opportune guests, are filling the red carpet with the best fashions.

This awards season fashion has been an ode to old Hollywood glamour with many stars encapsulating the aesthetic of the 1950s with bouffant hair and understated couture.

From Ariana Grande to Paul Tazewell, here are the best dressed star’s on the 2025 Oscars red carpet:

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning strode onto the coveted carpet outside the Dolby Theater in a white lace gown embellished with a thick black bow belt
Elle Fanning strode onto the coveted carpet outside the Dolby Theater in a white lace gown embellished with a thick black bow belt (Getty Images)
Fanning famously played Sylvie Russo, Bob Dylan’s longtime love interest, in this year’s Oscar-nominated film ‘A Complete Unknown’
Fanning famously played Sylvie Russo, Bob Dylan’s longtime love interest, in this year’s Oscar-nominated film ‘A Complete Unknown’ (Getty Images)

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande arrived at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles in a stunning, sculptured gown with a waterfall tulle skirt, paying homage to her role as Glinda in ‘Wicked’
Ariana Grande arrived at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles in a stunning, sculptured gown with a waterfall tulle skirt, paying homage to her role as Glinda in ‘Wicked’ (Getty Images)
The 31-year-old artist is up for her first Oscar for her supporting role in John Chu’s movie adaptation of the popular Broadway show, ‘Wicked’
The 31-year-old artist is up for her first Oscar for her supporting role in John Chu’s movie adaptation of the popular Broadway show, ‘Wicked’ (Getty Images)

Paul Tazewell

Paul Tazewell arrived to the star-studded awards ceremony in a double-breasted black tuxedo with a white satin neck tie and a jeweled embellishment
Paul Tazewell arrived to the star-studded awards ceremony in a double-breasted black tuxedo with a white satin neck tie and a jeweled embellishment (Getty Images)
The 60-year-old costume designer could take home an award tonight for his work in John Chu’s ‘Wicked’
The 60-year-old costume designer could take home an award tonight for his work in John Chu’s ‘Wicked’ (Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña posed on the Oscars red carpet outside the Dolby Theater in a three-tiered, wine-colored gown with a strapless black net neckline and matching opera gloves
Zoe Saldaña posed on the Oscars red carpet outside the Dolby Theater in a three-tiered, wine-colored gown with a strapless black net neckline and matching opera gloves (Getty Images)
The 46-year-old actor is up for her first Oscar this year for her supporting role as Rita Mora Castro in ‘Emilia Pérez’
The 46-year-old actor is up for her first Oscar this year for her supporting role as Rita Mora Castro in ‘Emilia Pérez’ (Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong’o stunned ahead of the anticipated awards ceremony, posing on the red carpet in a delicate white corseted gown with embroidered pearls and a matching bow
Lupita Nyong’o stunned ahead of the anticipated awards ceremony, posing on the red carpet in a delicate white corseted gown with embroidered pearls and a matching bow (Getty Images)
Nyong’o is best known for her role as Patsey in ‘12 Years a Slave’
Nyong’o is best known for her role as Patsey in ‘12 Years a Slave’ (Getty Images)

