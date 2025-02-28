Oscars 2025 live: When and how to tune in as Hollywood prepares for biggest night of the year
This year’s Oscar nominees include Demi Moore (’The Substance’), Timothée Chalamet (’A Complete Unknown’), Kieran Culkin (’A Real Pain’) and Ariana Grande (’Wicked’)
The 2025 Academy Awards are right around the corner, ready to celebrate the best films and acting performances of the last year.
Sunday’s ceremony will be hosted by Conan O’Brien, who takes over from Oscars stalwart Jimmy Kimmel.
Nominations were announced in January with Netflix’s divisive musical Emilia Pérez leading the pack on 13 nominations, setting a record for a non-English-language film. Meanwhile, The Brutalist and Wicked tied with 10 nominations apiece. A Complete Unknown and Conclave followed with eight mentions each.
In the acting categories, Demi Moore (The Substance), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), and Ariana Grande (Wicked) are among the nominees.
Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón is also set to attend after sitting out most of awards season due to her racist tweet controversy.
There is likely to be some kind of tribute to film icon Gene Hackman, whose death under “suspicious” circumstances at 95 is currently under investigation.
This year’s ceremony will air on ABC and stream on Hulu at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Sunday. British viewers can tune in on ITV1 and ITVX.
The Independent will be bringing you live updates from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Follow along below:
Who will win and who should win?
Will it be Demi Moore or Mikey Madison? Timothée Chalamet or Adrien Brody? And is Emilia Pérez really, truly dead in the water? Adam White predicts who will reign supreme in the show’s major categories.
Who will win and who should win at this year’s Oscars
How to watch the Oscars
For the first time ever, the 2025 Oscars ceremony will air on ABC and be streamed live on Hulu at the same time. The annual awards show, which has aired on the broadcast network for a whopping 50 years, can be streamed by all Hulu subscribers starting at 7 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, UK viewers can tune in on ITV1 and ITVX with a pre-show hosted by Jonathan Ross underway at 10:30pm GMT.
Read more:
The 2025 Oscars will stream live on Hulu
The nominees in full
The biggest contenders this year include Netflix’s divisive Emilia Pérez, Brady Corbet’s sweeping epic The Brutalist and pope drama Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes.
Meanwhile, actors were named ranged from Demi Moore (The Substance) and Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) to Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) and Ariana Grande (Wicked).
