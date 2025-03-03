Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Los Angeles Fire Department has stolen the show at the 2025 Academy Awards - delivering several zingers to the top celebrities in the world.

On Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the first responders took the stage alongside this year’s Oscars host Conan O’Brien to deliver some jokes and be recognized for their work during the Palisades and Eaton fires.

“Everyone in the audience has to laugh,” O’Brien warned before they delivered their lines. “These are heroes!”

The firefighters were then all given a standing ovation.

“All of our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes... including the producers of JOKER 2,” one of the firefighters began by seemingly reading from a teleprompter.

open image in gallery A group of Los Angeles firefighters delivered several jokes during the Oscars ceremony ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

Another firefighter went after Timothée Chalamet for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown and said the actor had to learn how to sing for the role. “In fact, his singing was so good, he almost lost the part,” the firefighter said.

The wildfires in Los Angeles played an impact on award season, mostly by pushing back when the nominations were supposed to be originally announced by around one week or two. The Oscar nominees announcements were postponed, as were other stalwart events such as the Critics Choice Awards plus major film premieres such as Robbie Williams’ biopic Better Man, and Unstoppable, starring Jennifer Lopez.

The wildfires that consumed large parts of Los Angeles in early January led some to call for the cancelation of the Academy Awards. The academy twice postponed the announcement of nominations but never pushed the March 2 date of the ceremony. Academy leaders have argued the show must go ahead, for their economic impact on Los Angeles and as a symbol of resilience.

open image in gallery They were also honored for their work fighting the fires that tore through Los Angeles earlier this year ( REUTERS )

For many involved in the Oscars, the fires have been felt acutely. O'Brien's Pacific Palisades home survived but his family has been unable to go back to it. O'Brien's assistant and podcast co-host Sona Movsesian lost her home.

In addition to the first responders’ appearance, the host also stunned the audience with an unexpected joke about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake Super Bowl beef.

“We’re halfway through the show, which means it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile in a diss track “Not Like Us.”

The joke made quite an impression on the crowd, who could be heard gasping in shock. He then suggested he wasn’t scared about making the joke as he had “lawyered up.”