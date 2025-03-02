Oscars 2025 live updates: How to watch 97th Academy Awards as stars walk the red carpet
This year’s Oscar nominees include Demi Moore (’The Substance’), Timothée Chalamet (’A Complete Unknown’), Kieran Culkin (’A Real Pain’) and Ariana Grande (’Wicked’)
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The 2025 Academy Awards are getting underway as Hollywood prepares to celebrate the best films and acting performances of the last year.
Sunday’s ceremony will be hosted by Conan O’Brien, who takes over from Oscars stalwart Jimmy Kimmel.
Nominations were announced in January, with Netflix’s divisive musical Emilia Pérez leading the pack on 13 nominations, setting a record for a non-English-language film. Meanwhile, The Brutalist and Wicked tied with 10 nominations apiece. A Complete Unknown and Conclave followed with eight mentions each.
In the acting categories, Demi Moore (The Substance), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), and Ariana Grande (Wicked) are among the nominees.
Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón is also set to attend after sitting out most of awards season due to her racist tweet controversy.
There is likely to be some kind of tribute to film icon Gene Hackman, whose death under “suspicious” circumstances at 95 is currently under investigation.
This year’s ceremony will air on ABC and stream on Hulu on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. British viewers can tune in on ITV1 and ITVX.
The Independent will be bringing you live updates from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Follow along below:
Video: The Oscars red carpet looks: The good, the bad and the outrageous
Timothée Chalamet arrives to screaming fans
There's a very particular, high-pitched squeal that greets the arrival of Timothée Chalamet. He's turned up dressed head-to-toe in a striking daffodil suit.
The A Complete Unknown star has replicated various old Bob Dylan looks at many of the key events this awards season, but this bright yellow look is pure Chalamet. (Dylan, everyone knows, prefers to be tailored up in blue.)
The Independent's Kevin EG Perry is reporting live from the Dolby Theatre
Hello from backstage at the Dolby Theatre! The red carpet is buzzing with excitement outside, but in here, there’s a palpable feeling of nervous tension in the air. This is the night that Hollywood’s long awards season has all been building towards, an occasion when so many will find out whether they’ll be going home empty-handed or delivering a speech they’ve been dreaming about since they were children stood in front of the mirror clutching a hairbrush like a statuette.
Best dressed on the red carpet — updating live
The Independent’s Lifestyle team is casting a scrupulous eye over the red carpet, determining who are this year’s fashion winners — and who should take the wooden spoon.
You can follow along with the best — and most questionable — outfits, updating live here:
Oscars 2025: Best dressed stars shine on the red carpet
Oscars 2025: The most questionable looks from the celebrities on the red carpet
Conan O'Brien shares his pre-show ritual
Conan O’Brien is doing exactly what you’d think Conan O’Brien would be doing before his Oscars hosting gig.
“Preshow ritual,” he captioned a photo on X, which showed him holding a guitar with a pipe in his mouth. “I’m hosting the #Oscars tonight on @ABC and @hulu. See you there!”
James Bond music tribute confirmed by Oscars president
The Oscars will air a special tribute to the music of James Bond, Academy president Janet Yang told Variety on the red carpet.
“The Bond tribute is going to be amazing,” she said. “It’s going to be one of the highlights of the show.”
It comes weeks after long-serving 007 producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced they were handing over creative control of the iconic franchise to Amazon MGM Studios.
The pair also received honorary Oscars Governors Awards in November.
Read more:
James Bond producers give full creative control to Amazon after 60 years
Ethan Slater arrives on the red carpet without Ariana Grande
Ethan Slater has arrived on the red carpet without his Wicked co-star and girlfriend, Ariana Grande.
The musical’s Oscar-nominated stars, Grande and Cynthia Erivo, will perform during the ceremony, it was confirmed earlier this week.
The Oscars’ 10 greatest Best Picture winners, from All About Eve to Parasite
The Independent's Geoffrey Macnab chooses the best films to have ever won Hollywood's most prestigious award
The greatest Best Picture winners in Oscars history
Who is presenting award tonight?
Selena Gomez, Ben Stiller and Oprah Winfrey, Elle Fanning, Halle Berry and Penélope Cruz are among the top names confirmed as presenters.
Who is presenting at the 2025 Oscars?
Red carpet gets underway
It’s barely lunchtime in Los Angeles, but the Oscars red carpet is officially underway as this year’s nominees begin to trickle into the Dolby Theatre. For a second year, the ceremony will begin an hour earlier than usual in an effort to retain viewers on the East Coast.
ABC’s official red carpet coverage won’t start until 6:30 p.m. ET. It will also be available to watch on Hulu.
Stay tuned as we’ll be bringing you all the best and — ahem — most daring looks from the red carpet.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments