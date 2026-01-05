Critics Choice Awards 2026: Full list of winners
Netflix drama ‘Adolescence’, Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’, Timothee Chalamet and Jessie Buckley were among the big winners
Irish actress Jessie Buckley and the British drama Adolescence were prominent winners at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, setting the pace for the upcoming awards season.
The ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler, honours the year’s best in film, streaming, and television, and is seen as an early indicator in the highly anticipated Oscar race.
The Netflix series Adolescence, among the platform’s most-watched titles of 2025, secured four prizes in the limited series categories. Owen Cooper, 16, took home best supporting actor, while his co-stars Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty were awarded best actor and best supporting actress in a limited series, respectively.
The acclaimed series follows a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a classmate.
Killarney-born Buckley collected the award for best actress for her compelling performance in the historical drama Hamnet. The film explores the relationship between William Shakespeare and his wife, Anne Hathaway, in the aftermath of their 11-year-old son’s death.
During her speech, she thanked director Chloe Zhao and co-stars Paul Mescal and Emily Watson, who she called her "north star". "Chloe Zhao, you have reminded me of the power of telling a story and the journey that you can go on to touch the deepest parts of what it is to be alive, thank you," she said, before adding to Mescal: "Paul, I bloody love you man. And I know loads of other women do in this room too, but tough shit. I could drink you like water working with you every single day. You’re a giant of the heart and thank you so much for making me a little bit more human."
Meanwhile, Adolescence star Owen Cooper delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech, thanking his co-stars, collaborators, and family for their support. "The past year has been a complete whirlwind for me and my family. Honestly, it’s changed our lives forever and we’re forever grateful," he said. "Receiving this award means more to me than I can put even into words, to be standing here with you all tonight is something that I’ll never forget."
Other notable winners included Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which picked up the award for best movie made for television.
American horror film Sinners won four categories, including best casting and best ensemble.
Timothee Chalamet won best actor for his role as table tennis champion Marty Supreme, while One Battle After Another clinched the coveted best picture prize and director Paul Thomas Anderson took home best director.
Full list of winners:
Best Picture: One Battle After Another
Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Best Actress: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Best Foreign Language Film: The Secret Agent
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Drama Series: The Pitt
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan, Weapons
Best Supporting Actor: Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tramell Tillman, Severance
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Best Comedy Series: The Studio
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Best Talk Show: Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Best Casting and Ensemble: Francine Maisler, Sinners
Best Limited Series: Adolescence
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Best Young Actor / Actress: Miles Caton, Sinners
Best Animated Feature: KPop Demon Hunters
Best Song: “Golden,” Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters
Best Original Screenplay Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Score: Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Best Movie Made for Television: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Best Foreign Language Series: Squid Game
Best Animated Series: South Park
