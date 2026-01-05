Critics Choice Awards 2026: Full list of winners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish actress Jessie Buckley and the British drama Adolescence were prominent winners at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, setting the pace for the upcoming awards season.

The ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler, honours the year’s best in film, streaming, and television, and is seen as an early indicator in the highly anticipated Oscar race.

The Netflix series Adolescence, among the platform’s most-watched titles of 2025, secured four prizes in the limited series categories. Owen Cooper, 16, took home best supporting actor, while his co-stars Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty were awarded best actor and best supporting actress in a limited series, respectively.

The acclaimed series follows a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a classmate.

open image in gallery Stephen Graham, third from left, and the cast and crew from ‘Adolescence’ accept the award for best limited series ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

Killarney-born Buckley collected the award for best actress for her compelling performance in the historical drama Hamnet. The film explores the relationship between William Shakespeare and his wife, Anne Hathaway, in the aftermath of their 11-year-old son’s death.

During her speech, she thanked director Chloe Zhao and co-stars Paul Mescal and Emily Watson, who she called her "north star". "Chloe Zhao, you have reminded me of the power of telling a story and the journey that you can go on to touch the deepest parts of what it is to be alive, thank you," she said, before adding to Mescal: "Paul, I bloody love you man. And I know loads of other women do in this room too, but tough shit. I could drink you like water working with you every single day. You’re a giant of the heart and thank you so much for making me a little bit more human."

Meanwhile, Adolescence star Owen Cooper delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech, thanking his co-stars, collaborators, and family for their support. "The past year has been a complete whirlwind for me and my family. Honestly, it’s changed our lives forever and we’re forever grateful," he said. "Receiving this award means more to me than I can put even into words, to be standing here with you all tonight is something that I’ll never forget."

open image in gallery Jessie Buckley poses with the Best Actress award for 'Hamnet' ( REUTERS )

Other notable winners included Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which picked up the award for best movie made for television.

American horror film Sinners won four categories, including best casting and best ensemble.

Timothee Chalamet won best actor for his role as table tennis champion Marty Supreme, while One Battle After Another clinched the coveted best picture prize and director Paul Thomas Anderson took home best director.

Full list of winners:

Best Picture: One Battle After Another

Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best Actress: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best Foreign Language Film: The Secret Agent

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Drama Series: The Pitt

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan, Weapons

open image in gallery Amy Madigan poses with the Best Supporting Actress award ( REUTERS )

Best Supporting Actor: Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tramell Tillman, Severance

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Best Comedy Series: The Studio

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Best Talk Show: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

open image in gallery Jimmy Kimmel, winner of the award for best talk show for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ ( Invision )

Best Casting and Ensemble: Francine Maisler, Sinners

Best Limited Series: Adolescence

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best Young Actor / Actress: Miles Caton, Sinners

Best Animated Feature: KPop Demon Hunters

Best Song: “Golden,” Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters

Best Original Screenplay Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

open image in gallery From left, Cassandra Kulukundis, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, and Paul Thomas Anderson accept the award for best picture for ‘One Battle After Another’ ( Invision )

Best Score: Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Best Movie Made for Television: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Best Foreign Language Series: Squid Game

Best Animated Series: South Park