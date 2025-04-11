Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B Entertainment, is discussing the possibility of a second season of Adolescence .

The Netflix sleeper hit, which has become one of it's most-watched titles since its March release, follows 13-year old Jamie Miller, played by newcomer Owen Cooper, who is arrested on suspicion of murdering his classmate.

The show goes on to focus on the aftermath of the arrest and his family’s struggle to understand what happened, with Line of Duty and Boiling Point star Steven Graham playing Jamie’s dad, Eddie. Graham also co-created the show alongside Jack Thorne.

Cooper, who is 15, has since been commended for his debut acting performance. Graham called his performance as Adolescence’s “biggest achievement”.

In their first interview since Adolescence became a global phenomenon, receiving 114 million views and counting, Plan B co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner told Deadline that they are speaking to director Philip Barantini about the “next iteration” of the show.

Many viewers have questioned this decision. One person wrote on X/Twitter: “Is another season really necessary, or does it risk diluting the show’s impact?”

Another added: “A season two is unnecessary, needs to be a one and done limited series like it was intended to be.”

Plan B co-produced the original series with Barantini’s It’s All Made Up Productions alongside star Steven Graham’s Matriarch Productions, Warp Films and One Shoe Films.

( AP )

Kleiner and Gardner expressed their gratitude for the show's success, arguing that it portrayed a “seeming small, localised, emotional story” that can resonate with people on a global level.

Gardner spoke about how male violence is a long-running societal issue and said they were “humbled” to have found a key to unlock the story in the minds of millions. She added that Barantini’s one-take method of filming was an essential ingredient.

Plan B kicked off plans for Adolescence after watching Boiling Point. Barantini’s one-take feature following a chef, played by Graham, in the midst of a personal and professional breakdown. Kleiner said he quickly knew that Plan B wanted to experiment with this method of filming in the form of a TV series.

Pitt was also happy to get on-board and reunite with his friend Graham after they worked together on Guy Ritchie’s 2000 feature Snatch.

Pitt was an enthusiastic advocate for Adolescence in pitch meetings. Despite Amazon’s initial rejection of the show, Netflix soon took a keen interest with co-CEO Ted Sarandos telling Plan B he was “personally moved by the show”.

When talking about the potential for a second series, Gardner said they are thinking about how they can “widen the aperture, stay true to its DNA [and] not be repetitive.”

However, she did not reveal any details of their plans. Kleiner added that they hope actor Graham and Thorne would return for the project.