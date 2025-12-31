Anthony Joshua's remarks about "how fast life will go" have resurfaced after the boxer was injured in a car crash that killed two of his close friends in Nigeria.

The two-time heavyweight champion was taken after sustaining minor injuries in the accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, but his strength coach Sina Ghami and personal trainer Latif “Latz” Ayodele died.

Joshua told Boxing King Media: "In the grand scheme of things, everything that I chase and everything that I want to own to make me feel relevant on this earth, is not so important, because I can't take it with me.

"All that's guaranteed is death. All that's going to be important is just living to the best of our capability. Ain't it mad how fast life will go."