BBC’s Mastermind has been branded “embarrassing” after celebrities were handed a particular line of questioning during the show’s Christmas special.

In one instance, presenter Clive Myrie asked which pet made “woof woof” and “bow wow” noises, while another question pondered what the abbreviation “veg” was short for.

Viewers on social media blasted the show, with one likening it to a “children’s quiz”.

However, others defended the decision: “It’s not for the contestants when it’s a charity show. It’s so the people at home get a chance to answer questions and feel clever.”