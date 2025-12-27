Diogo Jota’s children lead tributes before Liverpool match at Anfield

Liverpool and Wolves paid tribute to Diogo Jota during an emotional day at Anfield as his two former sides met for the first time since his death.

Jota's two sons, Dinis and Duarte, led the teams out at the stadium in Liverpool alongside other young family members ahead of the Premier League match on Saturday, 27 December.

The Portuguese forward, 28, played for both clubs and died in a car crash alongside his younger brother, Andre Silva, in Spain in July.

Jota's wife Rute Cardoso was also in attendance and watched on proudly as Anfield sang “You’ll Never Walk Alone” in tribute to her late husband.