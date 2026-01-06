One thing we should all be doing every single day to boost health in 2026

Looking for a simple way to improve your health in 2026? A doctor has explained an easy trick that you can incorporate into your daily routine.

Appearing on Lorraine on Monday (5 January), Dr Amir Khan explained mastering your balance, which only deteriorates as we get older, is crucial in avoiding potentially dangerous falls.

He recommended that people stand on one leg for the first minute of brushing their teeth, before switching to the other leg for the second minute.

Dr Khan doing this will help train your balance and help with recovery training. “It’s so important,” he said. “I do it every night before bed.”