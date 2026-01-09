A search is underway for people trapped under a mountain of garbage after a landfill collapsed in the Philippines on Friday (9 January), killing one person.

Aerial footage shows the scale of the mountain of debris piled up at a waste segregation facility in the village of Binaliw in Cebu City.

Rescuers have pulled 12 injured workers out from the debris but more than 30 people are still missing. It is not clear if non-workers are among the victims.

Mayor Nestor Archival told local news that it may be difficult to reach the survivors because of the potential for further collapse.