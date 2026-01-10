Television presenter Josie Gibson has revealed she has been diagnosed with the chronic condition Lipedema as she shared a video of her gym workout to help inspire others.

The This Morning star said she is “constantly fighting” her genetics and revealed she finally got her diagnosis last year.

According to the NHS, Lipedema is a long-term condition of fat and connective tissue, which builds up in your legs, hips and sometimes arms.

Sharing her diagnosis in an Instagram video on Friday (9 January), Gibson said: “So the fight is real as my body retains fat unlike a normal body should. I have not shared because I thought it looked pretty obvious anyway.