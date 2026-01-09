Katie Price shares huge life update for son Harvey

Katie Price has revealed that her son Harvey is about to undergo a huge lifestyle change.

The 23-year-old, who has Prader-Willi syndrome, has recently graduated from a specialist college catered for his needs.

Speaking on The Katie Price Show podcast, the model revealed that Harvey will be moving into his own flat just 15 minutes away from her own home.

Listing all the items she’s purchased for his new place, she said: “I’m going to make it a home from home.”

Harvey’s condition results in a permanent feeling of hunger which leads to obesity. He also suffers from a range of debilitating conditions including autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder.