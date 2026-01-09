Honduras politician injured after bomb thrown at her head during TV interview

A politician was injured after an explosive device was thrown at her head during a television interview in Honduras.

Gladys Aurora Lopez, the National Party deputy, was talking to reporters on Thursday (8 January) when the bomb was hurled towards her.

According to the National Party, the blast detonated just "centimetres" from Lopez, causing wounds to her back. Local media has reported that she survived the attack and is in a stable condition.

Her party condemned the attack and called for an investigation to be launched to find the perpetrator.

The incident comes amid a tense political climate in Honduras, after a hotly contested presidential race on 30 November resulted in a weeks-long vote count and a disputed outcome.