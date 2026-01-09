Thief prowling St Pancras station caught by plain clothes officers

An "opportunist" thief who prowled London St Pancras station to steal a rucksack was caught by plain clothes police officers last week.

Hossein Rabah, 34, of Hackney, London, was spotted by British Transport Police officers walking around the station searching for an opportunity on 4 January.

He entered Kineya Mugimaru restaurant and stood behind a man and woman eating, before bending down to swipe the man's rucksack.

Officers immediately arrested Rabah and handed the rucksack back to the victim.

The following day he pleaded guilty to one count of theft at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court and was jailed for 36 weeks.