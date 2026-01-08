A Stranger Things actor whose character was not included in season 5 has said that shooting the final episodes would have helped her obtain health insurance following her cancer diagnosis.

Jennifer Marshall played Max Mayfield's mother Susan in the second and fourth season of the hit Netflix show. She says she was in remission during the shooting of the final season, and being included would have helped her obtain health insurance from her union.

Marshall publicly announced her stage three cancer diagnosis in 2022.

"Maybe they had too many characters, idk but obv Susan Hargrove is THE WORST MOTHER EVER LMAO," Marshall wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (6 January), adding in a Facebook comment that being included "would have helped me pay some of those cancer bills."

The Independent has reached out to Marshall and representatives for show creators, the Duffer brothers, for comment.